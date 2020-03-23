PRO: Trump administration’s reaction to coronavirus has been good for America

Last fall as Americans joyously celebrated the new retail hybrid holiday of Halloween and Thanksgiving, the very first cases of novel coronavirus appeared in China’s Hubei province. If the Chinese were aware, or were willing to share information on the new illness, the situations in South Korea, Italy and Iran would perhaps be very different.

Instead, the virus was allowed to spread unchecked for nearly two months, before the tightly controlled communist Chinese government would go on to share information with the World Health Organization. On Dec. 31, the WHO and China Center for Disease Control quietly issued an outbreak announcement.

By this time Chinese nationals and expats living in the Far East had traveled across the world unknowingly spreading COVID-19. On Jan. 3, the China CDC successfully mapped the novel coronavirus gene sequence and determined that it was unrelated to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). The first person suffering from the novel coronavirus died soon thereafter on Jan. 9.

At this point, online social media in the United States was hotly debating the cause. Meanwhile, the spread of coronavirus rapidly increased in China and spread to Thailand, Japan and finally to South Korea on Jan. 21.