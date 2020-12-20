Pro: The mail must go through

As a public service, the U.S. Postal Service has provided a significant boost to the nation’s prosperity and well-being. A strong postal service is essential under the current threats of a pandemic and an economic recession.

The USPS is in financial trouble for no reason other than the Congress decreed that it should be so. The president’s role has been to install a postmaster-general, one Louis DeJoy, to administer the coup de grâce.

In 2006 the Congress enacted the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, requiring the service to pre-fund its employee pensions and retirement healthcare insurance with revenues from stamps and the like, unlike most other federal government agencies. The result is operating deficits that give an excuse to cut services. Such cuts will further reduce revenues, giving rise to further deficits. Rinse and repeat.

The postal workers’ unions are asking for a $25 billion share of the disputed COVID-19 relief package. A bipartisan agreement for $900 billion has been struck and could be passed quickly if the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell permitted a vote to be taken.