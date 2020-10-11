PRO: The debate, as bad as it can get

The unfair media narrative arising out of an exchange about far-right violence -- which Trump condemned but only with a follow-up accurately blaming the radical left for the spasms of urban violence in cities from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago -- will likely end up on voters' cutting room floor, alongside desperate attacks about the president's taxes and anonymously sourced remarks.

Fairly or not, COVID response remains an Achilles' heel for the president, with just a third of independents approving his performance. And Biden's greatest challenge is simultaneously separating himself from the rioters, while avoiding pushing away his party's left flank, already on the fence about him.

Ultimately, whoever wins this election, the Democratic Party will have to resolve its internal tensions. The energy on the left has split itself into dueling camps: the "woke" neoliberals who focus primarily on culture war issues, and the Rust Belt Bernie bros who see the cultural fights as a distraction from the underlying class divide. The latter camp may defect in still-larger numbers to a Trumpist Republican Party that focuses on an anti-globalist message about manufacturing and trade. But Biden himself pleases neither.

Trumpism is in a far more popular position on the right than Bidenism is on the left, which is at best, as the former VP has said himself, "transitional."