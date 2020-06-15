PRO: Technology can't replace in-person jury trials, but may help during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is essential that courts develop plans to adapt jury trials to our current public health crisis. Thousands of defendants are currently in limbo around the country awaiting trial as COVID-19 has kept jurors out of court. The use of video technology to facilitate remote jury trials, however, must be implemented with caution.

At a time when virtual court proceedings are becoming the norm, Collin County, Texas, became the first in the United States to experiment with virtual jury trials. The judge who oversaw the county's first nonbinding summary jury trial commented in an interview that its success "showed us jurors can appear remotely." A move to virtual jury trials in the criminal context, however, carries risks that cannot be overlooked.

First, and most obviously, defendants' constitutional right to confront witnesses in criminal cases may be compromised, as well as defense attorney's ability to effectively advocate for their clients. What would a cross-examination look like on a platform like Zoom? Without the immediacy of an in-person exchange, would leading questions, frequent interruptions, and attorneys' reliance on tone, body language and social rapport with jurors have their intended strategic effect?