PRO: Resilient US economy has overcome the COVID-19 recession

How well does this good news reflect the economy as a whole? That requires an estimate of GDP itself. With forecasters in broad disagreement, it might seem that we'll have to wait until third-quarter results are in.

Happily, thanks to the Center for Quantitative Economic Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, there's now a more timely source of information, unavailable in past downturns, and derived from real-time hard data: the bank's GDPNow estimate. As of Sept. 24 the GDPNow team calculated third-quarter annualized growth of 32%.

This figure exceeds all but three of the 62 forecasts in The Wall Street Journal's September survey of forecasters, and reflects a huge upward revision from GDPNow's earliest estimate at the end of July.

Such quarter-to-quarter growth would be twice the record set by the Korean War buildup. And it implies that the economy already had recaptured three-fourths of its second-quarter collapse in a single quarter.

The speed and vigor of the U.S. rebound can be interpreted in two contrasting ways. One is that federal intervention has been much more effective than expected. There will be no shortage of politicians waiting to take credit for that. The other is that, collectively, virtually all of the so-called experts underestimated the economy's intrinsic resilience.