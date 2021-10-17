PRO: Postal banking would help lift millions out of poverty and close the racial wealth gap

The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia. This modest pilot is the foundation for more expansive contemplated postal banking services that could include bill-paying services, ATM access, and money order and wire transfer capabilities, all of which would provide critical financial services for millions of people shut out of the banking services that foster economic security and wellbeing for many Americans.

Local bank branches are shuttering in communities all across our country, and mainstream banks are failing to offer financial services that meet the needs of many communities, particularly low-income, rural, and Black and Latino communities. As a result, too many people are forced to turn to exploitative payday lending services that charge exorbitant fees and interest rates for the most basic financial services, including cashing a paycheck.

Robust postal banking, which should ultimately include checking and savings accounts as well as loan options, could step into the breach and provide equitable, accessible and affordable financial services to people who lack access to traditional bank services and would otherwise have to turn to high-cost and low-value fringe financial institutions.