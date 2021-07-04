PRO: Our endangered constitutional system

The valid concern that over-centralization would be both dangerous and unworkable was true when there were 13 states and 4 million people, and it is even more true with 50 states and 330 million. Every four to eight years, our polarized political parties try to use our broken constitutional government to stick it to the other side. Why? Because they did it last time, so now it is their turn.

Fundamentally, for understandable reasons, Americans don’t feel represented in Washington, and that sentiment is manifesting as resentment and despondency at best, or elaborate and insane conspiracy theories at worst. It might seem like a relatively small group of people actually run our country, because it’s largely true. The president, agency heads, mid-level political appointees, and civil servants do most of the governing because Congress has continually asked them to.

It’s all quite disheartening and it might take an incredible act of political will — almost akin to the ratification of the Constitution — to work our way out of the quagmire we’re sliding deeper into.