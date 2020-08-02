PRO: Key oil and gas pipelines are on their last legs — that's good news

Finally, the Supreme Court refused to lift an order by a lower court blocking a key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported Canadian tar sands oil, an especially polluting fuel.

When pipelines shut down or don't get built, that means fewer fossil fuels can be extracted and sold. That's good news for the planet. It's also good for those communities -- who are disproportionately poor and people of color -- who are affected by toxic pollution at every stage of fossil fuel production and use.

That includes Indigenous peoples in Alberta, Canada, whose homeland has been turned into a hellscape by tar sands oil extraction. It includes the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota, whose drinking water supply is threatened by DAPL. And it includes the historic Black community of Union Hill, Virginia, which would have been exposed to a polluting compressor station if the developers of the ACP had their way.

It's true that workers in the oil and gas industry need good jobs as the industry is phased out. They're not to blame for their employers' reckless greed. Likewise, communities who depend on the industry for their local economy and tax base must not be left stranded, but provided the resources they need to build a thriving new economy in place of oil and gas.