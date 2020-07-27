PRO: Keep the party going; why political conventions matter

More than anything else, a political convention provides a vitally important opportunity for providing that vanishing quality: one-on-one human contact. Sure, most of the things I just described can be conducted via email, text messaging and phone calls. But they don't allow you to look into the other person's eyes and gauge the sincerity (or lack of it) behind their words. Lyndon Johnson once said of political conversations: "The most important thing is what the other person is trying not to tell you." Political types speak a language all their own, where volumes are said through a simple nod, a wink, a knowing smile. You don't get that via any electronic communications medium.

Finally, the two-party system is responsible for much of America's stability and success over the past two centuries. And the convention is a key ingredient in keeping a political party strong. Delegates return home energized, enthused and eager to campaign for -- and against -- their favorite candidates and causes. Robust political organizations not only make for better political campaigns, they strengthen our republic itself as well.

So please, forget the idea of transforming political conventions into venues for producing better educated voters. That would be a fool's errand. Better to use all that hot air to blow up all those balloons instead. And yeah, keep the balloons, too.

J. Mark Powell is vice president of communications at Ivory Tusk Consulting and author of the political thriller "Tell It Like Tupper." He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

