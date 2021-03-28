PRO: If we don’t expand our democracy now, we’ll lose it

Ominously, these same systems are enabling the worst attacks on voting rights since Jim Crow. According to the Brennan Center, as of March, Republicans had introduced an astounding 253 bills in 43 states to restrict voting rights and limit democracy.

These bills do everything from eliminating mail-in voting to letting lawmakers override popular vote decisions — interventions that could be decisive in the Electoral College and Senate -- which already require Democrats to win overwhelming majorities just to eke out victories.

Combined with a fresh round of Republican gerrymandering in the House — drawing voting districts designed to minimize representation from the opposite party — Republicans could easily block the Biden administration’s agenda and then win the House, Senate and White House with a minority of votes.

And it could become nearly impossible to dislodge them from power.

This is not a government of “we, the people.” So it’s time to amend the Constitution again — to replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote, make our Senate more small “d” democratic, end the use of partisan gerrymandering, and protect the right to vote.

But amendments are unlikely, since they’d require votes from the same politicians now gaming the system.