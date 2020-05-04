PRO: Government should not be a roadblock to patient treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For decades, the Food and Drug Administration's overly bureaucratic drug approval process has stopped patients from accessing potentially lifesaving vaccines and treatments. And thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we're learning that just how severely this red tape has hampered our ability to prepare for this crisis and any public health crises ahead.

Fortunately, "Right to Try" -- a federal law passed in 2018 that protects the right of terminally ill patients to try safe, experimental treatments that could prolong or save their lives -- has given the FDA a new mandate to meet the needs of patients facing life-threatening illnesses. As treatments to fight COVID-19 are discovered and developed, Right to Try will guarantee that patients have more options than ever before. Right to Try has changed the way we think about what role the government should -- and should not -- play in determining whether patients should free to use potential treatments.

This principle that was vindicated in Right to Try should be reinforced today: Government should get out of the way and let doctors -- not bureaucrats -- make medical decisions. It's not a government's role to determine what kinds of hope are permitted.