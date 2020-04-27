PRO: Ending prison crowding can limit coronavirus infections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finding critical supplies, including hand sanitizer and face masks, to protect oneself and loved ones from the novel coronavirus is challenging. To overcome the shortfall, production of protective gear is now increasingly being sourced by people incarcerated in Florida, New York and other states. While the supplies are shared with front-line medical and correctional workers, incarcerated individuals’ access to the potentially lifesaving equipment has been deprioritized despite their heightened risk of infection from COVID-19 because of overcrowded and unsanitary conditions of confinement.

These decisions reflect a devaluing of the lives of incarcerated people by public officials who have also failed to confront the biggest obstacle to containing the pandemic behind bars: implementation of effective social distancing strategies. The public is reminded daily at supermarket checkout lines and in public service announcements that the Centers for Disease Control urge maintaining distancing of at least six feet from other people. But for those left to sleep in a bunk bed in a tight prison dormitory and share a bathroom with dozens of others, following this recommendation is nearly impossible. These living conditions have led experts in public health and correctional medicine to urge a reduction in levels of incarceration and crowding to limit the spread of infection in confinement.