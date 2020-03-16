PRO: End fracking? Absolutely

A fracking phaseout is both wise and necessary.

We must stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that to stop global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Centigrade above preindustrial levels — a point at which we will start to face widespread catastrophic harm — we need to cut greenhouse gas pollution immediately and drastically, by about 50% by 2030 and to zero by around 2050. Although China produces the most greenhouse gas pollution annually, the United States is responsible for the most historically. So it’s only fair that we cut our pollution even faster than the rest of the world.

Fracking is a major contributor to global warming, and not just because burning the gas puts carbon pollution in the atmosphere. Huge amounts of methane are released during oil and gas fracking and transport. Methane is much more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term, causing 84 times as much warming over 20 years. Accidental methane leaks and intentional venting by oil and gas companies are more prevalent than we thought. For a few years now, experts have been arguing about whether fracked gas is as bad as coal or even worse. We don’t need to settle that debate to know that fracking is a major contributor to global warming, and it needs to stop.