PRO: Defunding the police makes sense

From a criminal justice point of view, more police do not give us more public safety. Black and brown communities know directly that the police are too often a source of violence, harassment and intimidation — that’s what the Black Lives Matter protests are surfacing so poignantly.

The horrific police murder of George Floyd was no exception, and stop-and-frisk and similar abuses are pervasive, not occasional. In the peak year of stop and-frisk during the New York mayoralty of Michael Bloomberg, New York police conducted almost 700,000 stops, with African Americans and Latinos nine times more likely to be stopped than whites.

The overwhelming number of police arrests are for misdemeanors, 80%, according to University of California law professor Alexandra Natapoff. Some misdemeanors are serious, but most aren’t. So long as most police arrests involves misdemeanors, more police means more crime and a lower quality of life — not just because the numbers are artificially boosted by needless arrests for low-level offenses but because people who are pulled into the criminal justice system have narrowed opportunities and are more likely to be pulled back into the criminal justice system again.