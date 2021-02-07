PRO: Biden should revoke Section 230 before we lose our democracy

Now that we know, should society continue to allow this? Shouldn’t the default regulation require platforms to obtain users’ permission before collecting any of our personal data, i.e., opt-in rather than opt-out?

The new business model also should encourage competition by limiting the mega-scale audience size of these digital media monopolies. And it should restrain the use of specific “engagement” techniques, such as hyper-targeting of content, automated recommendations, and addictive behavioral nudges (like pop-up screens and autoplay) that allow manipulation.

These companies’ frequent outrages against our humanity are supposedly the price we must pay for being able to post our summer vacation and new puppy pics to our “friends,” or for political dissidents and whistleblowers to alert the world to their just causes. Those are all important uses, but the price paid is very high. We can do better.

The challenge now is to establish sensible guardrails for this 21st century digital infrastructure, so that we can harness the good that these technologies provide, and greatly mitigate the dangerous effects.

Steven Hill is the former policy director at the Center for Humane Technology and author of seven books, including “Raw Deal: How the Uber Economy and Runaway Capitalism Are Screwing American Workers” and “The Startup Illusion: How the Internet Economy Threatens Our Welfare.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

