PRO: Abolish teaching history … until we get it right

Until they saw it on their TV screens, the dominant white culture didn't believe that Blacks could be treated like John Lewis was treated, getting knocked unconscious with a cracked skull just because he was nonviolently protesting for the simple right to vote. Many did not believe that so many Blacks are victimized by police until they saw the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of George Floyd's life under the knee of a policeman, recorded on video.

In Isabel Wilkerson's recently released and highly recommended new book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," she describes a caste system as an artificial construction that sets the presumed supremacy of one group against the presumed inferiority of other groups. Regarding Black people in America, Wilkerson states, "This caste system would trigger the deadliest war on U.S. soil, lead to the ritual killings of thousands of subordinate-caste people in lynchings, and become the source of inequalities that becloud and destabilize the country to this day."

Regarding the teaching of this history, Wilkerson instructs further, "You don't ball up in a corner with guilt or shame at these discoveries. You don't, if you are wise, forbid any mention of them. In fact, you do the opposite. You educate yourself ... then you ... work to ensure that these things, whatever they are, don't happen again."