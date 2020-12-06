PRO: A humbling time for pollsters

Americans no longer have faith in most of their traditional institutions, from media to universities, and after the recent presidential election, it’s clear that the latest once-trusted profession to join the ash heap is polling.

The polling errors this cycle are actually being underplayed in many outlets, where the RealClearPolitics average, which included Republican-leaning polls, is being used as the official number. That’s despite some pollsters critiquing RCP for even including polls such as Trafalgar and Susquehanna — which, by the way, ended up being much closer to the outcome of the election than the big legacy polling operations — saying the average was no longer trustworthy.

The failures of the polling industry are obvious to anyone who was watching coverage of the presidential race throughout September and October, but some of the most baffling disasters are worth cataloging. Quinnipiac was off by nine points in Florida. At one point, CNN/SSRS poll had President Donald Trump down by 16 points overall. Going into the election, ABC News/Washington Post poll alleged that Vice President Joe Biden was up by 17 points in Michigan, where the final margin is under 3 percentage points. These errors weren’t just outside the margin; polls predicted the biggest landslide since Ronald Reagan, and instead America got a down-to-the-wire nailbiter.