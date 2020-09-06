POINT: Workplace transformation will affect everyone, even labor unions

Unfortunately, cracking down on companies like Uber and Lyft simultaneously curtailed the work of other freelance professions, too, causing considerable blowback against AB 5. Uber and Lyft have threatened to stop operating in the Golden State altogether if the law survives coming battles in court and at the ballot box. It is hoped California's misfortunes will deter other states from imposing such a draconian law.

Either way, the road ahead will be difficult for many people. The unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, twice what it was when President Donald Trump took office and nearly three times what it was at this point last year. There are 8.4 million people who are working only part time, more than twice what it was in February. More than 7 million cite "lack work or business conditions" as the reason they are part-timers. Businesses large and small alike have closed, taking jobs with them.

Meanwhile, the government has been paying large unemployment stipends for the better part of the year, with the main debate in Congress over just how large those benefits should be. At least the benefits don't appear to have eroded Americans' work ethic too much: Employment numbers have jumped every time people have been given the opportunity to work. Right now, allowing Americans to get back to work is still the best thing we can do for them, particularly in this altered world we find ourselves, where work as we knew it is changing rapidly.

Sean Higgins is a research fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free market public policy organization. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

