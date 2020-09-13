POINT: Who can save our Constitution? Only we, the People

We owe gratitude to those who ensured the full promises of liberty and equality were actually written into our national charter, and now we must breathe life into these words. We do this by investing them with meaning and power, striving to wring from them every drop of hypocrisy, and holding the faithless among us accountable to them. We do this by telling one another, every day -- both as individuals and through our institutions -- how our Constitution's words are supposed to settle disputes about who has power in our society, who in our society may get key resources and, ultimately, what course our nation will take into the future.

What happens, though, when enough people stop caring about the commitments promised by our Constitution? What happens when they become tired of its protections being denied to them; when they see the faithless among them in charge of government, going unpunished after routinely violating our Constitution's rules; when they see those who sought power by professing fealty to the Constitution's text and values, toss that fealty aside when commanded by a charismatic political leader?