POINT: Warped gerrymandering distorts our politics

Meanwhile, CACA will begin its work reviewing applicants this year, while the census count is underway. The Democratic members of the commission, in essence, along with the board’s chair, could well be chosen by Republicans.

In Missouri, more than 62% of voters backed a 2018 citizen-driven reform package that ended the ability of lawmakers to draw their own legislative districts. Missouri Republicans decided to rewrite the entire amendment, scrapping the voters’ decision to put a nonpartisan state demographer in charge of drawing political districts, and instead putting the politicians back in charge.

Their plan would also limit the ability of citizens to file suit against these maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders, and change the method by which they are drawn. Right now, Missouri follows the national constitutional standard and draws districts of equal size based on total population. Republicans want to use citizen voting-age population instead, also known as CVAP, which would allow them not to count noncitizens or anyone under the age of 18. That would have the real-world effect of erasing the representational rights of hundreds of thousands of people — and creating districts that skew older, whiter and more rural.