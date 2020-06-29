POINT: The press has taken the Trump bait

—Fake News Debate. When the president deems a statement, question or accusation as unfair, he calls it out. This usually leads to a debate about who lies more. For example, Acosta is on the record in this type of setting with the following statement: “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don’t mind me saying.”

—Grandstanding. The Fake News debate can escalate further, but only a few are willing to engage and blatantly talk over the president. The most egregious example of Acosta exhibiting this behavior led to his press pass being revoked temporarily. He verbally sparred with the president and then refused to give the microphone back to the intern. This led to more speaking over the president, who then walked away from the podium out of clear frustration.

Now you may be thinking — but Trump eggs them on! True, Trump is stylistically unlike most other American presidents; however, his style is authentic to who he is. He was a known commodity for firing people on “The Apprentice” before the White House, and he has stayed true to his brand. His base loves him for it; his enemies hate him for it.