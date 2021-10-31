POINT: The freedom to vote is nonpartisan

How is it that, today, Senate Republicans view protecting our government from special interest influence as a partisan issue?

Gerrymandering — the scheme of designing legislative districts to give some voters more power and other voters less — has been scorned by leaders in both parties. “Gerrymandering has become a national scandal,” Reagan said in 1987.

How is it that, today, allowing voters to choose their elected officials — rather than enabling politicians to pick their voters — has become a partisan issue?

Large majorities of voters — Democrats, Republicans and independents — support reforms contained in the Freedom to Vote Act. In fact, when Americans get to vote directly on these reforms, they’ve largely approved them the last several years. Bold reforms to protect our voices and our freedom to vote like the Freedom to Vote Act, John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and D.C. statehood are supported by Republican voters, just not elected Republicans.