POINT: Texas blizzard is a preview of Biden’s blackout agenda

Instead of continuing down this disastrous path, we should learn from how Texas got to be in the mess it is in. The key steps were taken in the 1990s. The current federal subsidy for wind power was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1992. The federal solar power subsidy was signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2006. Both subsidies have been extended several times. In 1999, the Texas Legislature and Gov. George W. Bush sought to take advantage of federal taxpayer handouts by setting mandates for the use of renewable energy.

Since then, these market-distorting subsidies have led to the construction of 10,000 wind turbines on the sparsely populated plains of north and west Texas, making the state the nation’s leading wind producer. Having all these windmills may seem harmless, but federal subsidies have allowed wind producers to under-bid conventional fuels in the state’s competitive power market. So many coal plants have been forced to close that coal’s share of total electricity production declined from 36% in 2000 to 18% last year. The flip side of massive over-investment in wind has been massive under-investment in conventional power plants.

The most important step to restoring a reliable grid is removing the main market distortion — eliminating all subsidies for renewable power. This should lead to more investment in conventional power plants.

But Biden wants to do just the opposite. His plan begins by pumping up subsidies for renewables and banning construction of new gas and coal power plants. If you want to see the consequences of Biden’s blackout agenda, look at the misery created in Texas by these policies: millions of people struggling to stay warm when the power went out. The total death toll could be shockingly high. Cold weather kills 10 to 20 times more people than hot weather. Government policies that constrain access to reliable energy make severe, cold weather conditions even more lethal and destructive.

Myron Ebell is director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

