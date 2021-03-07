POINT: Show us the Tubmans!

We should have currency in our pockets that reflects the values in our hearts. As White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “It’s important that our money reflect the history and diversity of our country.”

Representation matters in politics, in the arts, in business and in the symbols that reach us all. The names we all know reflect our society’s diversity — or lack of it. When Harriet Tubman gave up her birth name, Araminta Ross, she cast aside the name given to her by slaveholders and claimed for herself an identity she could pass on to future generations.

Accelerating the redesign of the $20 bill sends a long overdue message. The image of Andrew Jackson on our currency tells Black people in the United States exactly what their government thinks of them — that they are less than. The founding of our country established such structural inequalities that stunted the growth of Black communities at every turn, and even today our Black communities still fight to be seen, have value and to own something.