POINT: Should we let people die of COVID-19 to achieve racial equity?

That means, for example, that a healthy 30-year-old African American might be vaccinated before an “at risk” 70 year old, despite the fact that those age 65 to 74 (excluded from the current round of vaccinations) are 90 times more likely to die than younger people.

The long-standing struggle against racism has, throughout U.S. history, also been a drive to guarantee equal protection of the law to all Americans. On this, skin color doesn’t matter.

Black people suffer more from COVID-19 because of the prevalence of such risk factors as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. This is the medical issue, not their skin color; so prioritizing people with these risk factors would help them — and all others with those conditions. That’s a colorblind solution we all should applaud.

The racial equity vision is based on a mistaken belief that wherever a disparity exists, it must be the result of either discrimination or the “structure” of society. Men are dying of COVID-19 in much greater numbers than women. In deciding who gets the vaccine, should we prioritize men over women? Asians live longer than white people. Should they too be moved down the line?

The racial engineering of public health will worsen race relations, undermine respect for both medical science and the law, and unnecessarily kill many more Americans. The idea of sacrificing lives at the altar of racial equity should shock the conscience of our nation.

Jonathan J. Bean, research fellow at the Independent Institute, is professor of history at Southern Illinois University and editor of “Race and Liberty in America: The Essential Reader.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

