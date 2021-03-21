POINT: Regulate social media business models to mitigate harmful speech

On Jan. 6, a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn our country’s 2020 presidential election. The attack, which resulted in the death of five people, was fueled by a constant stream of disinformation and hate speech Donald Trump and other bad actors flooded across social media platforms before, during and after the election. Despite their civic integrity and content moderation policies, platforms have been slow or unwilling to take action to limit the spread of content designed to disrupt our democracy.

This failure is inherently tied to platforms’ business models and practices that incentivize the proliferation of harmful speech. Content that generates the most engagement on social media tends to be disinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theories. Platforms have implemented business models designed to maximize user engagement and prioritize their profit shares over combating harmful content.

While the First Amendment limits our government from regulating speech, there are legislative and regulatory tools at its disposal that can rein in social media business practices bad actors exploit to spread and amplify speech that interferes with our democracy.