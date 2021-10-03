POINT: Put students before profits

In North Carolina, Donnie McQueen is the executive manager of the for-profit that runs Torchlight Academy, where he’s the executive director and his wife is principal. He’s also president of the real estate company that owns the building leased to the school. Nearly every penny that comes in is turned over by the nonprofit to the for-profit he owns.

Marcus May’s for-profit Newpoint Education Partners managed 15 charter schools. May persuaded parents and community members, mostly naive to school governance, to create charter schools dependent on Newpoint. His vendor businesses overcharged the schools for furniture, computers and other items. He took kickbacks and broker fees for leases and inflated enrollment figures for more revenue. May is now an inmate in Florida, appealing his 20-year sentence for racketeering and organized fraud.

These operators often use “sweeps” contracts to extract every penny from their taxpayer-funded charter schools. Examples of sweeps include the contracts between the Ohio Distance Electronic Learning Academy and Accel Online Ohio, LLC; Northeast Raleigh Charter Academy and Torchlight Academy Schools; and Ohio Virtual Academy and K12 Virtual Schools.