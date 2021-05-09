POINT: Once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment is needed

The American Jobs Plan is poised to do exactly that, creating good union jobs by rebuilding our country’s capacity to provide for its people — from fixing our roads and modernizing our energy grid to educating our kids and caring for our retirees.

However, investments alone are far from sufficient. In order to shift the balance of power in favor of working people, we need to rewrite the fundamental rules of the economy. That’s why President Biden called on Congress to strengthen our freedom to organize on the job by finally passing the PRO Act.

More than any of his recent predecessors, Biden understands that unionism is our single best tool for building a fairer economy and a more just society. With a union card in our pocket, workers enjoy higher pay, better benefits and safer workplaces. When faced with discriminatory managers or inequality on the job, union members don’t have to go it alone. When you mess with one of us, you deal with all of us. When we’re free to exercise our right to organize together, working people have the power to make a better future for ourselves.

We can’t afford to simply bandage up the wounds of this pandemic and expect working families to move on. The veil has been pulled back, and the true depth of injustice in our workplaces has been revealed in brutal ways.