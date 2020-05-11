POINT: ‘Nobly save’ America; teach civics

The history of America is not a collection of names, dates, places and events — the typical way it is taught today. It’s about ideas — ideas that can only be found in the writings and documents of the women and men who created our country and those who have guided it since.

We don’t have a crisis of facts and information — we have a crisis of understanding and devotion. People are divided because too many Americans, especially younger Americans, don’t understand the principles of our founding or see America’s history as a struggle to live up to those principles of freedom.

Americans’ knowledge of and respect for our most essential institutions and our special form of government has rarely felt so fragile. Now is the time to decide: Will we, as Abraham Lincoln asked: “nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth?”

If we hope to “nobly save” our country, we need to cure civic illiteracy and restore faith in our unique form of government. That can only be accomplished by teaching young Americans why their country is worthy of their love and respect.

Jeffrey Sikkenga is executive director of the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. A webinar providing more in-depth information on the pandemic can be found at teachingamericanhistory.org/category/podcasts. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

