POINT: Minimum wages don’t create Jobs

Some employees might get their hours cut (an obvious tradeoff for which recent Nobel laureate David Card’s famous co-authored study failed to account).

Employees on reduced hours might have to work harder in the hours they do keep.

If employers have to pay higher wages, they will save them for more experienced or productive workers. The high school kid who would have to learn on the job might never be hired in the first place. The single mom with family responsibilities who needs flexible hours would be passed over in favor of someone who can work a regular schedule.

Another reason for all those unfilled jobs is the job-killer that is occupational licensing. Sixty years ago, only 5% of jobs required some kind of license or government permit. Today, it’s about 25%. Those occupational licenses can cost thousands of dollars for workers to obtain, so many never bother.

Another is restrictions on gig and contract work, such as California’s AB5 law and proposals like it, such as some provisions of the federal PRO Act. Many would-be workers want or need jobs that allow them to work remotely or set their own hours. When regulations block employers from offering those types of non-wage benefits, their “now hiring” signs will stay up.