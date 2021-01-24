POINT: Look to history to define President Trump's legacy

President Donald Trump left the White House with a clear, early verdict on his presidency: a devastating low 29% approval rating. Plummeting popularity and the Jan. 6 insurrection freed the greater public, pundits and the press to excoriate the president as he left office. Though journalists often pen the first draft of history, their collective wisdom seldom endures.

Derided as a corrupt, out-of-his-depth bumpkin, Harry Truman’s approval ratings were mired at 32% when he left office. A generation later, historians reconsidered the conventional wisdom and turned Truman into a national folk hero. There is no reverse Newtonian iron law governing presidential reputations. What goes down does not inevitably go up; nevertheless, President Trump’s historical legacy is anything but cemented.

But as a revisionist historian by trade, Trump’s historical prospects don’t appear bright to me. Saddled with the lowest average approval rating of any president in the history of modern polling, a global pandemic, and the Jan. 6 insurrection that he stoked with his four-year-long rhetoric, he departed office with Nixonian levels of contempt. And while professional historians constantly reevaluate the legacy of administrations, Trump’s legacy will be remembered as an ideological turn in the American right, albeit a dangerous one.