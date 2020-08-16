POINT: Keeping schools closed will do more harm than good

During my teaching career, I helped several students deal with things that were well outside the realm of academic instruction. As a teacher, one's responsibility to one's students exceeds the curriculum. Without in-person instruction, countless children will not receive the social services or socialization they desperately need.

Shutting schools this fall will also have an outsized effect on low-income communities. Because students in these areas do not have comprehensive access to home computers and the internet, they are put at a disadvantage compared to their peers in high-income communities.

Further, parents and guardians of students in low-income school districts typically cannot stay at home with their children during the day because they have jobs and other responsibilities. This also applies to high-income families of course.

However, high-income families typically have more ability to work from home or a nonworking parent to help their children learn at home. Not reopening schools will have a disparate impact on low-income students.