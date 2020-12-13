POINT: Is Biden ready for the urgency of the climate crisis?

Candidate Biden also has been seemingly undeterred by the $2 trillion price tag over four years, because he proposes the climate crisis as an opportunity to create millions of jobs, address systemic inequities and correct environmental problems in communities most heavily affected by climate effects.

But it’s easy to make campaign promises. Now candidate Biden has to pivot to become President Biden. How feasible is it to achieve these goals? And what does it mean for those living in front-line communities?

It’s an uphill climb, to be sure. To achieve his ambitious pillar for a “clean-energy revolution” means doubling the best rate of solar and wind deployment each year from 2020 to 2029 — then tripling it each year from 2030 to 2035. This will need to go hand in hand with building an energy grid, which is a key part of the plan to create half a million jobs annually that cannot be shipped overseas. He will also need to eliminate emissions from the energy-producing sector, which would result in substantial health and environmental benefits.