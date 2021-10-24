POINT: Community investment before government reinvestment

Racism undeniably played a role in preventing Blacks from realizing the American Dream. There are numbers to prove it. But was the answer for banks, being about money and not being community-centered, to lower their criteria for issuing loans? These banks had a 15% loan failure rate, which added up to about 5% of total loans nationwide. The failure of these loans caused some problems on the overall economy, and some have argued that it helped contribute to the recession in the 1980s.

And, in the 2000s, the Clinton administration’s push for lending quotas in low-income areas — that even encouraged “desktop underwriting” that eschewed credit checks, proof of income and down payments — created a housing bubble that burst near the end of the Bush administration.

While CRA proponents consider this debatable, what isn’t debatable is that forcing quotas on banks doesn’t encourage them to offer loans to those they shouldn’t have discriminated against in the first place. It does put them in a position of choosing between being good stewards of the community by helping Black borrowers to succeed or just lowering the criteria to satisfy bleeding-heart liberals and escape government sanctions. Of course, the path they chose was the one of least resistance. And it’s been the wrong one.