POINT: Can we trust a polarized media in the age of coronavirus?

When every major news story is presented as hair on fire/“we’ll never recover”/shock and awe, the public loses the ability to discern what actually matters. And that’s where the public started with coronavirus coverage. Turns out coronavirus actually matters, and in life-changing ways. But that reality had to be pieced together by the public from a sensational and partisan press.

Enter the White House daily press briefings with the Coronavirus Task Force as a welcome relief to those who want to cut through the noise. It’s an opportunity for Americans to hear straight from the people in charge and an opportunity for the press to push back, ask the tough questions and hold the Trump administration accountable. In other words, some good old-fashioned journalism.

And yet even these have become sensationalized and partisan thanks to the media in attendance. Case in point is CNN’s Jim Acosta, who routinely faces off against Trump every time he’s called on. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley tweeted during Saturday’s press conference: “Jim Acosta’s interruption of Dr. (Deborah) Birx is an example of how CNN’s echo-journalism model is destroying the media’s credibility. Every question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than elicit information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief.”