POINT: Brace yourself, change is coming

Because the Biden administration inherently believes that big government can solve most problems, it will also increase the federal government’s role in several areas that are better left to state and local governments, such as the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

Third, and most ominous, is the likelihood that the Biden administration will seek structural changes to the federal government that could cement one-party rule for years to come.

There are several items on the table that the Democratic leaders of Congress said they will shoot for, such as adding deep-blue Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states. Although the Biden team has not signaled that it favors this, it has not said it would oppose it.

The Biden administration also could give its nod of approval to ending the centuries-old Senate filibuster rule, packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Electoral College or whatever other schemes the Democrat-controlled Congress decides to pursue.

Very soon, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, marking an abrupt end to the policies of the last four years.