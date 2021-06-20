 Skip to main content
POINT: Bipartisanship, the broccoli of politics
Bipartisanship is the broccoli of politics. Everyone knows it’s good for us, but few of us love it.

When I was elected to Congress in 2010 I became a member of the new House majority, facing a Democratic majority in the Senate and the Obama administration in the executive branch. The only way to pass legislation was through bipartisanship.

In the summer of 2011, Republicans who had been elected in the tea party wave were sorely challenged when it became necessary to raise the ceiling on the national debt. The very idea of countenancing, let alone authorizing, an even more massive burden on American taxpayers, and on successive generations without a vote to weigh in on this depredation against them, was repugnant.

Many of us, including me, had inveighed vehemently in the public record against raising the debt ceiling, and even vowed (ignorance is bliss!) to vote against so doing. But the heady days of campaigning against the leftward juggernaut of the first two Obama years were long over, and, as the grayer (no wonder!) heads advised us, we were now obligated to govern.

The relatively small number of House Republicans who represented swing districts were in the best political position, given the composition of our constituencies, to work across the aisle. Mine was one of those districts.

With superb assistance by my legislative team, I hosted a briefing for fellow members to lay out the potentially devastating consequences of even a technical default. We became acquainted with the tough reality that ending the spiral of profligate spending and confiscatory taxation would require finesse and patience — and bipartisanship.

Enough of us came around to pass the package negotiated by teams from the House and Senate majorities and the White House, but not before a contingent of Republicans most adamantine about their tea party pledges sent everyone back to the drawing board and engendered a last-minute cliffhanger vote that gave us the “sequester” of domestic (a GOP condition) and military (a Democratic condition) expenditures that has vexed both sides ever since.

That, of course, is the essence of compromise, in the immortal words of then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid: “No one got what they wanted, and I always find … if people walk out of the room and parties are all dissatisfied, that’s a pretty good settlement.”

In my own frequent, and not infrequently heated, discussions of the debt-ceiling deal, I urged the word “cooperation” be used as an alternative to “compromise,” because in the latter case everyone loses, but in the former everyone wins.

The vogue for positive thinking about bipartisanship that I hoped this reasoning might inspire failed, sadly, to materialize. It’s the gastronomy of politics: If you go into an election envisioning cake and ice cream, getting broccoli instead feels like a letdown.

Today the palatability of bipartisan compromise — cooperation! — is being contemplated afresh, this time by Democrats on whose side the ascendant energy is for radical transformation of our election system, our economy, our energy portfolio and our courts.

And, as in the 2011 debt-ceiling crisis, it falls on those members of Congress and senators whose districts and states are most politically balanced to lead the way forward, with smaller and more gradual steps than their respective parties aspire to take.

While it’s true that bipartisan politicians tend to have a particular type of resilience, namely a tolerance for “friendly” (or less so) fire from their own side, their existence and survival depend almost entirely on who’s electing them. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the Democrat who has become the de facto leader of the bipartisan coalition on Capitol Hill, represents one of the most Republican states in the country, and that, more than anything else, is what stiffens his spine against his party’s leftward lean.

The relevance of the political composition of constituencies acquires extra prominence every 10 years, when congressional district lines are redrawn according to census results. A combination of advancing polarization and gerrymandering, an impulse to which both sides of the political spectrum have understandably yielded, has decimated the bipartisan species over the past couple of decades — though efforts to curb gerrymandering via “nonpartisan” (this, as does beauty, obtains in the eye of the beholder) vehicles in various states may temper this decline.

We’re in the midst of a redistricting cycle now, and its implications for Washington’s behavior will be known in 2022.

In the meantime, a nation whose dessert preference is evenly divided would be well-advised to develop an appreciation for the healthy benefits of broccoli.

President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package on Tuesday and started reaching out to senators from both parties in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for Congress to pass his top legislative priority.The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday, but would welcome her in the new bipartisan group, according to an administrative official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.Shortly after the Biden-Capito talks collapsed, 10 senators huddled late Thursday over pizza five Republicans, five Democrats emerging after three hours with some optimism their new effort could create a viable path forward, said a person familiar with the closed-door talks and granted anonymity to discuss them.At the same time, with anxiety running high as time slips by, Democrats are laying the groundwork to pass some or all of the ambitious package on their own. Biden conferred Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about launching the budget resolution process for Senate votes in July, the White House said."The President is committed to moving his economic legislation through Congress this summer, and is pursuing multiple paths to get this done," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.The breakdown in the White House's efforts with GOP senators comes after weeks of prolonged infrastructure talks between the president and Capito as the two sides failed to broker the divide over the scope of Biden's sweeping infrastructure investment and how to pay for it.The Republican senators offered a $928 billion proposal, which included about $330 billion in new spending but not as much as Biden's $1.7 trillion investment proposal for rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure, including Veterans Affairs hospitals and care centers.Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a nonstarter for Republicans, and rejected the GOP senators' suggestion of tapping unspent COVID-19 aid money to fund the new infrastructure spending.In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed Biden ended the talks, but also expressed interest in ongoing bipartisan work."While I appreciate President Biden's willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions," she said. "However, this does not mean bipartisanship isn't feasible."The White House confirmed President Biden spoke with Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy yesterday.They're leading a bipartisan group of senators working on their own infrastructure proposal.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bipartisan talks "good" but said it won't be "the only answer.""As a caucus, we will not be able to do all the things the country needs in a totally bipartisan way," Schumer said. "At the same time, we are pursuing the pursuit of reconciliation ... And it may well be that part of the bill thatll pass will be bipartisan, and part of it will be through reconciliation."House Democrats are moving forward on infrastructure.The House transportation and infrastructure committee will mark up a surface transportation bill that includes components of President Biden's American Jobs Plan.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Nan Hayworth is a former congresswoman for New York’s 19th Congressional District. She is a member of the board of directors at Independent Women’s Forum. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

