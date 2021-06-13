POINT: Better things to fight for than Juneteenth

Like many Black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.

So the push now to make this celebration of emancipation a national holiday certainly didn’t come from me or anyone I know. It sure seems as though it’s part of a bigger agenda being imposed on the Black community by those who never bothered to ask us. And while elevating Juneteenth to such prestige may seem relatively harmless, it comes with the baggage of radicals who are also promoting critical race theory, reparations and self-segregation.

It’s time for Blacks to counter such extremism with a productive agenda based on faith, patriotism and a love for all mankind.

The more I learn about critical race theory, for example, the more I realize it is definitely not my worldview. As an American, I reject the notion that our nation is irredeemably flawed. Indeed, I am thankful I was born and raised here. I refuse to succumb to anger rebranded as social justice. As a human being, I have no desire to divide people into incompatible tribes. Nor do I see the sense in trying to make up for past racism against Blacks by visiting it upon Whites.

I resent that the people peddling all of this nonsense claim to speak for the Black community when I know they do not.