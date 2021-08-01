POINT: Ben & Jerry’s is carrying on a proud tradition of boycotts for human rights

Palestinian citizens of Israel do have the right to vote. But many rights in Israel are determined not by citizenship but by “nationality.” If you’re not Jewish, Israeli law says explicitly that many rights don’t apply to you.

And despite international law and U.N. resolutions mandating the right of Palestinian refugees — like all people — to return to their homes after a war, Israel refuses to allow dispossessed Palestinians to return home. But Jewish migrants from anywhere in the world — whether or not they have ties to Israel — are welcome to full citizenship.

Israel worries when people ask those questions. Because the answers raise more questions — about the legitimacy of Israel as a “democracy” or “our best friend in the Middle East.” Questions like: How can we be such close allies with a country whose prime minister said, “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there is no problem with that”?

That leads to asking members of Congress why they send $3.8 billion of our tax money directly to the Israeli military every year. Shouldn’t we condition that aid on ending human rights violations — or cut it altogether?

U.S. public opinion has changed dramatically on the subject, especially among Jews and Democrats.