POINT: America's favorite pastime — diagnosing Trump

The candidates themselves have also jumped into the fray. Between the two of them, this lobbing of insults to each other's physicality and intellect feels like the staged and scripted hype before Wrestlemania, with each candidate competing over who can talk the most smack about their rival, which then gets echoed in sound bites by the followers of each campaign.

But there are real-world implications for these back-and-forth barbs. Using perception of disability or chronic illness as an insult further stigmatizes the 61 million people in the country who have a disability and are not the commander in chief. At the same time that there is debate about whether or not the president wears adult diapers, he appointed a labor secretary who defended a company's right to discriminate against a woman he suggested invest in the items instead of expecting her employer to comply with her civil rights. Incontinence is a real issue faced by millions of Americans, and reducing it to a joke or a punchline about someone's ability to lead is simply not OK.