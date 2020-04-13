POINT: Above politics or contributing to hyperpartisanship?

If the court is seen as providing two different systems of justice — one for Republicans and one for Democrats — our democracy will fail. Adopting the following three steps could help restore faith and confidence that the court will prioritize facts and reason above partisanship.

—Judicial code of conduct for justices. All federal U.S. judges are bound by an agreement called the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges that helps ensure they follow certain ethical standards.

However, Supreme Court justices are excluded. In fact, Supreme Court justices often travel around the country to give speeches, participate in conferences and receive awards from inherently political organizations, which can all be paid for by groups that bring cases before the Supreme Court.

These continued possible conflicts of interest were revealed in the most recent Supreme Court personal financial disclosure forms. Requiring justices to be bound by the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges could be achieved by passing the Supreme Court Ethics Act, which was contained in Rep. John Sarbanes’ (D-Md.) transformative For the People Act that passed the House of Representatives in March 2019.