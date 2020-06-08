POINT: A strong hurricane season forecast in context — so what?

So the picture emerges that Atlantic hurricane data is very noisy, and those with vested (and billion-dollar-funded) interests in pushing the horrific climate change meme can choose portions of longer data sets to tell pretty much any story (as can those with opposite predilections).

For example, the Third "National Assessment" of climate change effects on the United States, produced by the U.S. Global Change Research Program and published in 2014, featured a graphic showing a strong increase in the power of Atlantic hurricanes from 1980 to 2009.

Why didn't they use data through 2013, which was available for the report? Because it destroyed the meme. Storm activity fell sharply after 2009, back to where it was in 1980.

The history they used started in 1970. But the diligent researchers at the National Hurricane Center, led by the aptly named Chris Landsea, scoured ship and other data to produce the record called HURDAT, going back to 1851. If it's going to miss anything in the pre-satellite era that ended in 1970, it's going to miss storms that spun harmlessly out at sea, or ones that fire up for a day or two and dissipate.