June 30, 1956 was a slightly overcast summer’s morning in Los Angeles. Inside LAX, 65 passengers awaited the call to board TWA flight 2 to Kansas City, Missouri. At a nearby gate, 53 others were lined up for United 718 bound for Chicago. Many of those waiting were anticipating an exciting adventure. This was the golden age of flying and it was all about luxury and passenger comfort. There would be fine dining and plump pillows and the possibility of spectacular views from above. Fewer planes filled the skies, which gave pilots some leeway once outside of controlled airspace to indulge in a little sightseeing.

Both planes were running behind schedule. The crews had met and gone over their respective flight plans. Besides some minor inconveniences, it was shaping up to be a beautiful day to fly. TWA Flight 2, a Lockheed L Super Constellation, took off at 9:01 a.m., three minutes before United 718. Flight 2 headed in a northeasterly direction while United flew directly east toward Palm Springs.

Both planes would cross the Painted Desert Line, a 173-mile-long radii, at approximately 10:31 a.m. although in different locations. This point was just one used by the airliner’s dispatch offices to determine a plane’s exact location. Air Traffic Control (ATC) as we know it today didn’t exist. Once outside the major cities, pilots communicated information and requests to their airliner’s flight dispatch center, who contacted regional ATC, who issued a response to the dispatch, who then radioed back any information to the pilot. Like a bad game of telephone, this patchworked system of communication was troubling.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., directly over the Grand Canyon. Unaware of the other’s presence, the two planes came together at a 25-degree angle to each other. United 718 sheared the tail off the Super Constellation, causing the TWA plane to nosedive into the Canyon. Her left wing damaged, Flight 718 descended in a left spiral, crashing into the south side of Chuar Butte. It’s likely the TWA didn’t know what hit her; however, investigators theorized the United pilot might have seen the Super Connie seconds before impact. Regardless, the outcome was tragic: 128 people died — the largest commercial airplane disaster of its time.

Federal investigators, the military and rescue personnel made the tortuous descent into the Canyon. There were no survivors and few identifiable remains. Those body parts found were placed in rubber bags and within 48 hours, the first of the bags were flown to Flagstaff. The plane was met by the coroner and the remains escorted to Fort Tuthill. The National Guard was called in and set up a makeshift morgue at the fairgrounds. There, under the watchful eye of the FBI, bits of bone and body parts were painstakingly examined. In all, Flagstaff received 28 bags from the TWA and United crash sites.

The call went out through the Daily Sun and the Chamber asking locals for help sheltering victim’s families. This was complicated as the Southwest All-Indian Pow Wow — summer’s biggest event — was just beginning as the body bags arrived. Hotels, motels, campgrounds and spare rooms had been sold out months in advance. In response, the hotels and residents opened their doors even wider, doubling up on space to take in the grieving families. Local businesses searched and found the necessary resources for those coming in.

The town was overrun with officials, families, visitors and the national press. As the Pow Wow festivities commenced, tribal leaders issued a Sympathy Resolution for the victims and their families. After the last of the remains were categorized, coffins holding the remains of 66 of TWA Flt. 2’s passengers and crew were interred in a mass grave at Citizens Cemetery. The United victims were returned to Grand Canyon National Park and buried there. Through it all, the people of Flagstaff were hailed as sympathetic and giving as they dealt with the unexpected fallout from the disaster.

The horror engendered by this collision sparked airline industry reform, especially as regards ATC. Air space is tightly regulated and radar is just one method of tracking a flight. A commercial pilot can no longer dip down to give passengers a look-see at a spectacular view. Today’s crowded skies are safer than those in the ‘50s because of aviation reform after the Grand Canyon accident.