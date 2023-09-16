As the Senior Ranger at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, I love sharing the history of Flagstaff. The Riordans ran the local lumber mill, were the largest employers in town for decades and worked to build a sustainable community. As we celebrate Flagstaff’s Festival of Science, I’m excited to share with you some of the Riordan family’s impact on science here in northern Arizona.

Let’s go back to 1890. Matt Riordan was back east on business and met C. Hart Merriam, who was headed west to do field research on the San Francisco Peaks. He believed temperature extremes influenced geographic distributions of species, which he called life-zones. Matt wrote home to his younger brother, Michael, who was handling the company business in his absence, “...whatever he needs, give it to him, I’ve always thought we should support science whenever possible.”

Merriam spent 2 months on this study, from the depths of the Grand Canyon to the top of the San Francisco Peaks. During this time, he often stayed with Michael & Elizabeth Riordan. Merriam published the first comprehensive report of the animal and plant life of the area while introducing his now-famous life-zones. This led to the establishment of NAU’s Merriam-Powell Research Station and a high-altitude horticultural research center now known as The Arboretum at Flagstaff. Merriam established the Biological Survey of the United States, which later became the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A few years later in 1894, A.E. Douglass stayed at Matt Riordan’s house while searching for a location for Percival Lowell’s observatory. The Riordan brothers helped convince community leaders that the observatory would be a great asset to the growing town and Lowell Observatory was established in Flagstaff. After Lowell passed away, his research was carried on. V.M. Slipher first detected the expanding nature of the universe in 1912 and Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930. Research continued including the 1961 lunar mapping project, the recent DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) project, Discovery Telescope and much more. It is due in large part to Lowell that Flagstaff is the world’s first International Dark Sky City.

So, what happened to A.E. Douglas? Douglass' own scientific interest was the sunspot cycle and how this affected the Earth's weather. Study of trees in the region showed that a common pattern of wide and narrow growth layers could be observed and related to records of precipitation. He acquired many of his first cross-sections from the Arizona Lumber & Timber Company, courtesy of Tim Riordan. He established the Laboratory of Tree Ring Research at the University of Arizona in 1937. The science of dendrochronology has been used to date structures around the world and has been widely applied in the scientific world in numerous research fields including ecology, climatology, geology and archaeology. A copy of his first book, Climatic Cycles and Tree Growth, Volume I, was sent to Tim Riordan. This book still sits on Tim’s library shelf with a thank you from A.E. Douglass to Tim for his help in his early research.

The Riordans loved being out in the woods, hiking and exploring; but they also supported forest conservation as a sustainable source of timber for their lumber mill. Tim Riordan wrote to forester Gifford Pinchot in 1903 suggesting Flagstaff as an ideal location to do research on Ponderosa pine. They wanted to better understand the ponderosa pine ecosystem so this important economic and scenic resource would be sustainable. Fort Valley was chosen for the first ever US Forest Research Station. These stations would supply a technical foundation for national forest management. Long-term objectives of research were regeneration, stand improvement and recording climatological information. The Fort Valley campus was established in 1908 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1896, Matt Riordan led a committee that established the Summer School of Science. That year, Flagstaff residents attended free lectures by leading scientists such as Percival Lowell, C. Hart Merriam, paleontologist Dr William Berryman Scott, and Dr Bernard Fernow, chief of the US Department of Agriculture's Division of Forestry.

More than a century later, Flagstaff still comes out to hear scientists speak during the annual Festival of Science. This is the longest running, entirely free, science festival in the world. The Riordan family's impact on science and community continues to this day. I invite you to come visit us at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, to take a step back in time and learn more about this fascinating family.