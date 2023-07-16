Dr. R.O. Raymond doesn’t look like anyone’s idea of a Renaissance Man. An old photo shows a tall, slender, seemingly shy man glancing upward at the camera.

According to Platt Cline, Raymond usually dressed in a three-piece suit with derby hat. He was frequently seen around town in the company of his beloved corgis, whose images are etched onto his grave marker. Elegant, educated, and eccentric -- yes. But ahead of his time?

There is a whole other side to this physician who made his way to Flagstaff in 1904. Born in 1876, Raymond received a medical degree in St. Louis, then headed west for his health. Whether it was arthritis or lung disease, the dry climate worked its magic and he established both a private practice and over-saw AL&T’s (the sawmill’s) medical care. The home he built at 9 N. Leroux St. doubled as his doctor’s office, which was common in the 1900’s. It was his hobbies, though, that made Dr. Raymond memorable.

According to those who knew him, Raymond’s basement was filled with baskets of organic foods and grains. He espoused the benefits of raw honey and would deliver jars of it along with freshly ground wheat flour to patients and friends. Cline wrote that at one time Raymond had thousands of angleworms living in his basement, which he gave to his neighbors to enrich their soil. The good doctor was a health fanatic and organic gardener long before it was fashionable. He was among the first in Flagstaff to have a compost pile and he enjoyed swapping tips with fellow gardeners.

Dr. Raymond was the personal physician to many in town until he pared down his practice. He gently lectured his rough and tumble patients on the dangers of tobacco and encouraged moderation in food and drink. He was a true believer in diet and its effect on overall health. It says a lot about the deep affection his patients had for him that his admonishments were met with good humor. He eventually shared his medical practice with Drs. Schermann and Fronske that left him more time to pursue other interests.

Sometime around World War I Dr. Raymond became deeply involved in sheep ranching. He’d leave his medical practice for months at a time to devote himself to driving, herding and shearing the wooly little beasts. Raymond was both an admirer of and friends with the Basque community in Flagstaff and accompanied them as they drove their herds south in the winter.

During these years, Raymond accumulated many acres of land in northern Arizona. As he walked the highlands, he was known to throw handfuls of grass and flower seeds to repopulate the forests. Cline wrote that Raymond would even take rolled newspapers along and use them to build erosion-controlled dams in the woods. Like an Arizonan version of Johnny Appleseed, he was intent on beautifying and bettering the community.

Dr. Raymond left quite a legacy to those who would come after him. He had established the Flagstaff Education Foundation in 1951 for the purpose of providing scholarships. Upon his death in July 1959, he left an estate worth $1.5 million (over $15 million in today’s money) — half of it designated for his Foundation. Renamed the Raymond Education Foundation, the organization remains alive and thriving, giving upwards of $130,000 a year in local scholarships.

Much of Raymond’s later wealth came from land appreciation, the stock market and his sheep raising endeavors. While still alive he donated land to the state for a buffalo refuge in northern Arizona. He also facilitated the building of FMC by providing land for a swap with the Forest Service for the Nob Hill parcel the hospital sits on. The doctor provided a foot up for many Flagstaff residents — some who called themselves “Raymond babies” because he’d delivered them — and forgave debts from countless others.

Dr. R.O. Raymond was buried at Pump House wash in an area renamed Raymond Park. His funeral was a simple affair attended by hundreds of locals who knew and loved the man. The plaque marking his tomb reads in part: “Ralph Oliver Raymond, pioneer, physician, stockman and humanitarian, devoted his life to improving the medical and general welfare of northern Arizona’s early citizens…” Some of his medical devices and writings are on display at Pioneer Museum, located off Fort Valley Road.