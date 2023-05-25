Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Trust is the bond that holds us together … it allows us to engage in commerce, to cast a ballot, to follow medical advice, to make a marriage vow, to leave our kids in the hands of teachers, and to hire employees to mind the store. Trust is an intangible belief that we are all generally going to try to do the right thing. And it is a strange thing, that something so critical to keeping a community going, can be shattered and lost so easily.

And, yes, there is a lot of discussion these days on the lack of trust, especially following the pandemic. We constantly hear complaints that there is a lack of trust in government and our elected leaders, a lack of trust in the media, in public health, in scientists, etc. But we have to remember: trust is a two-way street. You certainly can't have a healthy personal or professional relationship if only one side places trust in the other.

Therefore, before questioning the public, leaders should ask themselves: "Do I trust the public?" instead of Why don’t the people trust us? Why do they fight our rules? Why don’t they follow the science? Why do they protest at school board meetings? But if leaders don’t trust the public, then why should the public follow their lead? They shouldn’t and they won’t.

And it’s not just a lack of trust in our leaders and institutions, it’s in each other, in our communities, workplaces, and even families. We say "they need to earn my trust", but then we frequently expect others to trust us from the get-go, you know, because we're good people. Or, worse, we say, “I can never trust a liberal … or a conservative”; here we start from a point that trust can never be earned. Talk about setting ourselves up for failure.

History shows that we unfortunately easily move from ‘I don’t trust them’ to ‘I hate them’ to ‘they shouldn’t have rights’ to ‘they are not even human’. You may think this is extreme, yet we see the cancellations and de-platforming, the silencing of righteous protesters, the encouragement of unrighteous riots, and even deadly, ideologically-motivated attacks.

And, yes, not everyone is an honest player. There are the liars, the narcissists, the sociopaths and those that just want to see it all fall down. It’s easy to become jaded and nihilistic, especially when we see that even our chosen leaders are sometimes the cheerleaders in this game of societal Jenga.

But our dimming present doesn’t have to be our dark future. If we can extend more trust from the outset, we may be able to talk to each other more civilly. If we can start from shared values, we can trust each other to explore the points at which we differ. If we can agree from the start that we don’t have to agree at the end, we can make room to listen to each other ... and who knows, we may start to understand each other, and then, possibly, actually trust each other.

The recent Flagstaff City Council vote to move forward with new hospital and wellness village plan near Ft. Tuthill is a sign that this community may be on the right trust trajectory. The Council provided multiple meetings and extensive time to hear from and listen to various members of the public, as well as local business and community organization concerns. The public comments were largely conscientious and community-oriented. The mayor’s leadership and the councilmembers’ thoughtful public deliberations seem to engender trust, allowing for a decision that, while not making everyone happy, should be widely respected as well-considered and attentive to the needs of the whole community.

Can we continue down this trust path, and be ready to handle the next community issue with such sensibility?