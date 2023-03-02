We just went through one of the worst experiences we have had as a global species and it brought out the best and the worst of us … all of us. And despite the millions of amazing heroic acts, nearly all of us left the pandemic with feelings of depression, despair and even disgust.

Maybe we are disappointed in our leaders, our government, our neighbors or our family members. Maybe we are confused or uncertain if we, individually or collectively, did the right thing, or maybe we are certain that we did (or did not). And maybe we lost loved ones, or a family business, and we feel regret or a need to blame.

What is true for all of us, is that we are here now. Many of us are scarred, battered and lesser, and some are relatively unscathed; but make no mistake, we were all affected. Our communities were hurt. Our businesses, like our vulnerable, were put on life support and some … many … did not make it. Our education system was crushed, and so were our kids. Our trust in many of our institutions was shattered beyond repair.

And maybe one of the biggest victims in the pandemic was our civility. Disdain, rage and hate for people we used to respect or love, or at least tolerate, is palpable. And, honestly, we let it happen to ourselves – what began as an “us versus the virus” conversation quickly became an “us versus them” conversation. And now we are seemingly rudderless with no obvious path before us to regain our lost civility.

Maybe a step forward is to admit that we were wrong. We were all wrong. Maybe not about everything, but certainly about some things. And maybe we can admit that nearly everyone was just trying to do what they thought was right – for them, their families and their community.

Maybe you stayed in a self-imposed lockdown for months because you feared you would be part of the spread and maybe kill someone. Maybe you resisted your fears and tried to engage in the community as soon as you could because you feared the loss of your livelihood.

Maybe you masked, even double masked, even outdoors, because your health is frail. Maybe you refused to mask, especially your kids, because you felt the definite harm outweighed the possible good.

Maybe you got every vaccine and booster when you could because it not only protected you, it protected your elders. Maybe you never got vaxxed because you already had natural immunity, or you made a decision of conscience because of how the vaccines were made.

Maybe you protested government mandates because they violated your constitutional rights. Maybe you felt that protesting for other people’s civil rights was the only acceptable reason to break those mandates.

This list of ‘maybes’ could go on ad infinitum. So, maybe just one more: maybe we can realize that everyone else around us was actually just like us, trying to do the right thing in a time of profound uncertainty. They were listening to their leaders, just like we were. They were trying to incorporate what they understood about the world, just like we were.

Can we accept that? Even though we lost lives and livelihoods? Can we accept that we were all wrong in many ways about what to do in the communal chaos, but that we were also right in trying to do our best to get through?

In the end, COVID didn’t care and it was still ‘us versus the virus.’ And now, maybe it doesn’t have to be ‘us versus us’ anymore, and maybe, just maybe, we can talk about that.