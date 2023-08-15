With the upcoming elections and local issues on the ballot, we have to talk about it.

Politics … just hearing the word makes some people cringe, some people salivate and many more just roll their eyes and move on. In truth, we all think about it and we have many disparate thoughts and ways to approach politics, so in polite company, like religion, it used to only be discussed with discretion. But today it seems to dominate our news feeds, our entertainment, our schools, and strangely our sports, our commerce and, sadly, even our healthcare.

Everything in politics used to be somewhere on a left-to-right spectrum; now more and more everything has to be characterized in a left versus right dichotomy. Blue versus red, Republican versus Democrat, conservative versus liberal, populist versus progressive. And no matter which of these 'sides' you're on, it is always us versus them.

The word ‘politics’ comes from the Greek politiká, which translates to 'affairs of the cities,' meaning the ways and systems we use to legislate, adjudicate and govern the affairs of our communities. After thousands of years, and thousands of failed systems, we have settled on democratically elected representative governments, from our local school boards to the halls of Congress. Theoretically, we choose our leaders to lead our governments, by representing our interests using common sense and communal ideals. But rather than letting them lead, and then holding them accountable at the next election, we demand that they give us what we want, when we want it ... or else.

That's all fine, but the problem is that we don't all want the same thing, in the same way, at the same time, so we have to rely on governance from generally shared values; this often results in less than popular, but barely acceptable solutions.

We want active adults, but we don't all want to hear noisy pickleball in our neighborhoods. We all want kids to get educated, but we don't all agree on the right schools and curricula. We all want healthy communities, but we don't all want the growth that comes with expanding healthcare.

On so many of these 'affairs of the community,' we mostly want the same things, we just can’t agree on how to get there. So we turn back to us-versus-them politics, which results in deceit, distrust, name calling, censoring and canceling.

We chose our sides and then assume that everything has to be a fight. Our self-imposed ideological boxes are Plato's allegorical cave, or the equally prescient ‘The Matrix’ if you prefer; and we are trapped by our fear of leaving the cave, of breaking free of our political bondage, of going outside and of, heaven forbid, exploring the other side.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: if the leaders of your party, religion, or organization are telling you to stay in your cave, to not engage the other side, or worse, to hate the other side, then you might be in the wrong place.

Can we take that step out of the cave? Can we have conversations with those that we are supposed to hate? Can we not be too fearful to listen to, and learn from, each other, regardless of the labels that we assign one another?

We think we can. We encourage you to engage with your ideological opposite and try to find common ground. Join the community conversation, with curiosity and civility. And vote with your informed intellect, not your ideology. We think politics can still be about the art of the possible, especially in this shining city on Arizona’s purple hill.