MNA Column: Walnut Canyon in the history of preservation

Flagstaff is home to many spectacular natural splendors and important cultural places, including Walnut Canyon National Monument, which is both.

Located on the eastern edge of town, Walnut Canyon is also known for its national significance in the Historic Preservation Movement. The Ancestral Puebloan dwellings of Walnut Canyon attracted the curious since before the founding of Flagstaff but looting and damage to the sites only intensified after the railroad was built and the town established.

The U.S. Bureau of Forestry, which managed Walnut Canyon since 1898, was urged by local leaders and residents to try to curtail the looting. In response, the Bureau built a one-room log cabin in 1904 near the head of Ranger Ledge Trail, the primary path visitors took into the canyon. They hired Flagstaff resident William Henry Pierce as a Forest Ranger to educate visitors and protect the fragile dwellings.

The first serious attempt to preserve ancient American Indian dwellings from damage was the setting aside of Casa Grande as an archaeological preserve in Coolidge in 1892. The construction of Ranger Cabin at Walnut Canyon was likely the second. That each took place in Arizona speaks to both the rich pre-Columbian history of the state, and the disrespectful behavior of more than a few Euro-American residents and visitors.