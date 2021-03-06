MNA Column: Walnut Canyon in the history of preservation

Flagstaff is home to many spectacular natural splendors and important cultural places, including Walnut Canyon National Monument, which is both.
Located on the eastern edge of town, Walnut Canyon is also known for its national significance in the Historic Preservation Movement. The Ancestral Puebloan dwellings of Walnut Canyon attracted the curious since before the founding of Flagstaff but looting and damage to the sites only intensified after the railroad was built and the town established.
The U.S. Bureau of Forestry, which managed Walnut Canyon since 1898, was urged by local leaders and residents to try to curtail the looting. In response, the Bureau built a one-room log cabin in 1904 near the head of Ranger Ledge Trail, the primary path visitors took into the canyon. They hired Flagstaff resident William Henry Pierce as a Forest Ranger to educate visitors and protect the fragile dwellings.
The first serious attempt to preserve ancient American Indian dwellings from damage was the setting aside of Casa Grande as an archaeological preserve in Coolidge in 1892. The construction of Ranger Cabin at Walnut Canyon was likely the second. That each took place in Arizona speaks to both the rich pre-Columbian history of the state, and the disrespectful behavior of more than a few Euro-American residents and visitors.
William and his wife Mattie lived in Ranger Cabin and one or two canvas wall-tents for the first two years. In about 1906 the newly re-named Forest Service added a small saddle-notched log kitchen to the southeast side of the cabin, and in 1907 two additional saddle-notched log rooms were appended to the northwest side for use as a museum/visitor reception room and office. A boardwalk along the northeast side of the house, begun in 1906, was extended to the full length of the structure with the final additions in 1907.
Each spring through 1920 the Pierces moved their belongings from a house in Flagstaff to Ranger Cabin and back to Flagstaff again in the fall. William would greet visitors, request they write their names in a register, caution them not to collect souvenirs, and direct them down the Ranger Ledge Trail. Mattie would tend to her garden, apple tree, and cooking. There was no formal campground, but sometimes Mattie would invite visitors into the cabin for coffee or to warm up in front of the wood cookstove.
Walnut Canyon was declared a National Monument in 1915 in a further move to protect it. Although the National Park Service was created in 1916, Walnut Canyon remained the responsibility of the Coconino National Forest until 1934. After William Pierce retired, Neil and Emma Erickson took over duties at Walnut Canyon from 1921-1927. Additional Forest Rangers followed but did not stay as long as the Pierces or the Ericksons.
It wasn’t until 1934 when the first National Park Service Custodian, Paul Beaubien, settled into Walnut Canyon. During his time, the Civilian Conservation Corps constructed new residences and a visitor center about a mile to the east of Ranger Cabin and built split rail boundary fences to keep cows from entering and damaging the sites. By 1942, the “Old Headquarters” as Ranger Cabin was called then, was used only intermittently before being designated for storage and later falling into disrepair.
Ranger Cabin was slated for demolition in the 1950s, but some in the park service recognized its architectural and historical significance. In 1975 it was listed to the newly created National Register of Historic Places, later undergoing two restoration projects, in 1991 and 2011-15. Ranger Cabin is one of the best-preserved early 20th-century log cabins in Arizona and one of the two oldest cabins in the country constructed by the Bureau of Forestry that remain standing.
In 2019, Ranger Cabin was awarded the Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award for its restoration. Thus, a place built to help preserve the past of Walnut Canyon was saved by the same Historic Preservation mindset. The Museum of Northern Arizona is collaborating with the National Park Service to identify historic furnishings from Ranger Cabin for future guided tours.
Look for Part 2 of this story later this year to read about furnishings lost and found and for information on when Ranger Cabin will open again for visitors.
