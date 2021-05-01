MNA column: Dragonflies and damselflies in northern Arizona

With gossamer wings and with indescribably colored bodies, dragonflies have caught the eye and the imagination of our many cultures here in northern Arizona. These remarkable insects are depicted in paintings, pottery, and jewelry displayed at the Museum of Northern Arizona, and already are cruising along our streams.

Over the past 50 years the museum has assembled the most complete collection of southern Colorado Plateau dragonfly and damselfly species in its Easton Collections Center, and is compiling that information to improve understanding of their distribution and ecology.

Dragonflies and their usually smaller relatives, damselflies, are among the most widely recognized, non-pest insects. They are classified as belonging to the order Odonata, which is one of the most ancestral insect orders, and they are predators in both their aquatic larval and adult flying life stages.

Dragonflies have been flying in our region since the Mississippian Period, 350 million years ago. Some early dragonfly ancestors, such as the griffinflies were the largest of all flying insects, with a wingspan of more than 27 inches.